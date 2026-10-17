Apple reshuffles legal team with two former Meta executives

Apple created a job that didn't exist last week and filled it with a lawyer from Meta. Scott Tucker, Meta's long-time deputy general counsel and litigation chief, is joining Apple as vice president of global litigation and financial services, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter. They asked not to be named because the move isn't public.

This is a new job role that involves litigation relating to commercial and patent issues, as well as legal issues arising out of the financial services of Apple.

Tucker worked at Meta for about six years in the capacity of vice president and deputy general counsel for global litigation. He joined in 2021, and before that, he was in a senior legal role at Morgan Stanley. Apple has not announced this recruitment.

Commercial and competition litigation vice president of Apple, Heather Grenier, will now report to Tucker rather than reporting to the general counsel, Jennifer Newstead.

Another long-time legal executive, Kyle Andeer, is getting a wider remit. He'll now oversee international legal matters and functions involving online child safety, cybersecurity and law enforcement.

In December 2025, Newstead, who was previously the chief legal officer at Meta, became Apple's next general counsel. On March 1, 2026, she replaced Kate Adams. Government affairs later came under her because of Lisa Jackson's retirement; this means that both legal and government affairs are now under the same person.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple also hired a vice president for government affairs from American Airlines, Nate Gatten. The executive chairman of Apple, Tim Cook, is still involved in government affairs.

Apple's top legal positions are now occupied by two veterans from Meta's legal department. Litigation, financial services, and government affairs are increasingly being put under more centralised control.