Google's Waymo to launch first Canadian robotaxi service in Toronto by 2028

Alphabet's Waymo announced plans to bring its autonomous ride-hailing service, Waymo One, to Toronto in 2028, marking the company's very first international expansion into Canada.

Waymo, which operates commercial robotaxi services in several US cities, said it would partner with Element Fleet Management, for fleet operations in Toronto as ‌it expands to markets including London and Tokyo

The company said it will begin groundwork in Canada's largest city, including mapping and engagement with local authorities, as it prepares for a future deployment of the Waymo Driver.

Waymo also plans to create hundreds of jobs over time in fleet maintenance, validation driving, customer service and other operations functions.

Waymo vehicles are hitting Toronto streets to begin manual mapping, data collection, and testing to help the "Waymo Driver" system adapt to Canadian weather conditions, snow, local road infrastructure, and urban traffic patterns.

Waymo has teamed up with Element Fleet Management to help manage day-to-day local fleet operations.

This move is part of Waymo's broader international scaling efforts alongside planned expansions into regions, building on existing Canadian ties such as manufacturing partnerships with Magna International and investments from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.