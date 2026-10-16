China proposes tighter AI export controls amid US rivalry

The Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Science and Technology reportedly released a draft to add 40 technologies to the export control list with 23 focused on AI including those involving models, agents and computing clusters-a significant move to restrict the export of strategic assets deemed crucial to national security and geopolitical rivalry with Washington.

The stark contrast could allow Chinese AI developers such as DeepSeek and Alibaba to continue expanding globally while giving Beijing enhanced oversight of critical artificial intelligence systems. Meanwhile, Chinese AI models have expanded globally through cost-efficiency and enhanced features since DeepSeek’s R1 model emerged last year increasing the stakes for Beijing as it determines the sector’s security level.

Washington’s export controls on China’s access to secure advances US compute for frontier AI development have so far helped keep US firms Anthropic and Open in the lead though Chinese rivals are developing alternative solutions to catch up.

While both countries have struggled to lead in AI though some joint initiatives are in progress to mitigate the systematic threats introduced by the technology.

The two powers have committed to preserve human command over nuclear arsenals and last month launched a consultation framework and a crisis-communication line for advanced AI.

On Friday, the commerce ministry said the controls were capable of autonomously generating and modifying malicious software that could threaten infrastructure and national security. Furthermore, exporters must register international technology transfers from Friday completing final rules after public consultation on the proposals closes on November 15.