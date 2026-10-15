A bipartisan group of eight states had sued OpenAI in courts across the country over harms they say ChatGPT has caused to their residents, alleging the chatbot has coached its users including teenagers—to harm themselves or others.

Attorneys general from the states, which include Iowa, Kansas and Arizona, filed the lawsuits independently in state courts, claiming ChatGPT is designed to be agreeable and engaging to earn the trust of users. But the chatbot reinforces delusions, encourages dangerous behavior and assists users in planning violence like mass shootings, the lawsuits claim.

The complaints claim that the chatbot’s design fosters unhealthy emotional attachments, encourages self-harm, and delivers unsafe guidance to minors.

As reported, State leaders are seeking substantial civil penalties, strict operational mandates regarding youth safeguards, and unprecedented limits on future model development.

The states want courts to mandate strict changes to how ChatGPT handles younger demographics. They are asking for a judicial order prohibiting OpenAI from developing self-improving AI models unless the company can explicitly guarantee those systems remain aligned with human values.

OpenAI faces mounting scrutiny as legal fronts widen regarding safety guardrails for vulnerable demographics.

The latest initiative points out a major escalation in regulatory pressure over tech accountability, filling a void left by federal legislation.

As reported, the multi-state action marks the most unified, state-level legal assault on generative AI to date.

With federal legislation regarding AI safety moving slowly, state attorneys general are increasingly stepping into the vacuum—mirroring past regulatory battles faced by social media giants over youth mental health.