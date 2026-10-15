Meta releases Muse Spark for Mac-optimized AI: What to know

In a major update, Meta unveiled Muse Spark Open which it says is the most powerful US open-source model currently available. According to Meta, Muse Spark Open is optimized to run on the Mac Studio computers powered by the M5 Ultra for Apple users.

In a blog post, Meta explains that Muse Spark Open is inherently multi-format, delivering advanced autonomous execution directly to local PCs for the first time.

Meta’s blog post particularly touts that Muse Spark Open utilizes Apple’s newest MLX framework. MLX is an open source array framework created by Apple and optimized for shared memory architecture.

Mark Zuckerberg posted on social platform X, “Muse Spark Open -- weights releasing today -- runs great on new Mac Studios thanks to work with @johnternus and Apple.”

Muse Spark Open is available now through Hugging Face with Apple also published a new article on its Machine Learning Research website demonstrating how MLX on Mac lets AI researchers and developers evaluate state-of-the-art AI models on local, private infrastructure.

Apple and Meta working together is a surprise given the frosty relationship between the two companies. Muse Spark Open is the most capable US open-weight model built for coding and agentic work that directly describes an entity capable of handling end-to-end software development tasks.