Elon Musk reveals Tesla Roadster’s most ‘unexpected’ new feature

Since the release of Tesla’s flying sports car, Roadster and its distinguished features have become the talk of the town. People went crazy when they saw a car performing flight-like manoeuvres.

The Roadster is equipped with cold-gas thrusters that allow it to fly as the vehicle features altitude controls along with main and rear thrusters, enabling it to fly, launch into the air, roll, and do gymnastics manoeuvres.

It also used underbody suction to climb a steep ramp, hang upside down, spin off, flip mid-air and land using air jets. By using the cold-air jets, it leaps over rows of parked Tesla cars.

But here comes the most unexpected feature that Tesla’ Roadster is going to have in future.

In a recent post, the CEO of Tesla teased that Roadster will be able to perform its insane flying, flipping and upside-down tricks “autonomously.”

It means one will be able to ask the Roadster to perform any of the tricks shown during the unveiling and the car will execute them without human intervention.

In response to the post Musk replied, “You will be able to ask the Roadster to perform any of the tricks shown autonomously, as it will be sentient.”

Tesla is planning an extreme, Hot Wheels-inspired looping track at its Texas HQ where owners can put their Roadsters through their paces.

Picture taking control of a vehicle capable of flipping, brief flight, and upside-down manoeuvres, with full autonomous capability to execute every stunt flawlessly on command.

“Also, we will have a wild looping track (crazier even than Hot Wheels) at our Texas HQ where you can test out your Roadster,” Musk added.

According to the CEO of Tesla, the production is slated for 2028, but it is not confirmed when these features will be available in the car.