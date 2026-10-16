Toronto streets to see Waymo self-driving cars as testing begins this year

Waymo is preparing to test its self-driving taxis in Toronto, with plans to begin carrying passengers by 2028 as the company expands into Canada.

The California-based company, owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, has received approval from Ontario to participate in a provincial autonomous vehicle testing programme.

Testing will begin this year with detailed street mapping and robotaxi trials involving a human driver behind the wheel.

Waymo says the initial phase will help its vehicles learn to navigate Toronto's roads before introducing passenger services.

“We’re proud to bring the Waymo Driver to Toronto and to partner with a community that shares our commitment to safer streets and more accessible mobility,” Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said in a statement.

“Expanding into Canada marks an important milestone in Waymo’s global journey.”

The company claims its autonomous vehicles have been involved in 95 percent fewer crashes causing serious injuries or deaths than human drivers in cities where it operates.

However, concerns remain about how driverless vehicles perform in heavy traffic, severe weather and unexpected road conditions.

Waymo will partner with Toronto-based Element Fleet Management to provide maintenance, customer service and operational support.

Waymo will join other autonomous vehicle operators testing in Toronto, including Gatik, which has deployed driverless delivery trucks for Loblaw.