ICE agents open fire during Bronx operation with 5-year-old inside vehicle

A Dominican man was shot by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during an immigration operation in New York City on Thursday, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The 28-year-old was shot in the neck in the Bronx during a targeted enforcement operation, according to CNN. His injuries were not life-threatening.

A five-year-old child was sitting in the back of the vehicle but was not injured, according to a law enforcement source cited by the outlet.

DHS said the man had ties to the Trinitarios gang and previous criminal convictions but authorities have not explained what led to the shooting.

Two federal agents were also injured and taken to hospital, although the circumstances remain unclear.

Witnesses reported hearing five to six gunshots and seeing a man wearing a yellow construction vest holding a weapon.

The New York Police Department said its officers were not involved in the shooting.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the incident and called for an end to ICE operations in the city.

“Our thoughts are with the injured New Yorker and his family tonight. We are praying for his recovery. Get ICE out of our neighborhoods,” Mamdani said.