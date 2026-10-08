Baltimore Ravens acquire Cam Jurgens from Eagles for two draft picks

The Baltimore Ravens have acquired two-time Pro Bowl centre Cam Jurgens in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles as they look to solve their problems at the position.

According to ESPN, Baltimore sent a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round selection to Philadelphia for Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

The Ravens have struggled at centre since Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Their top three options at the position have since been placed on injured reserve.

"Cam is a player we have long admired going all the way back to the draft process," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

"He's a young foundational piece along our offensive line - a great scheme and cultural fit who will contribute quickly in Baltimore."

Jurgens, 27, is under contract through the 2029 season but is currently in concussion protocol after reporting symptoms following Philadelphia’s game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Eagles had moved Jurgens from centre to left guard earlier this season after Landon Dickerson suffered a knee injury.

Rookie Olaivavega Ioane is expected to start at centre for Baltimore against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday before potentially returning to guard once Jurgens is available.