Coupang files lawsuits to contest record $462 million South Korean data breach penalties

E-commerce giant Coupang has filed administrative lawsuits challenging South Korean regulatory penalties stemming from a massive data breach

Coupang said on Thursday it has filed two administrative lawsuits against 620 billion won ($462.75 million) in fines imposed by South Korea's government over a data breach.

Reuters report, E-Commerce giant challenges regulators over massive fines tied to historic customer information leak.

The fines levied by South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission, follow an investigation into a security lapse that exposed personal account data affecting tens of millions of users.

As reported, regulators cited inadequate access controls and delayed reporting windows as primary justifications for the record-breaking financial penalty.

Coupang’s legal challenge argues that the enforcement actions and calculations are disproportionate, maintaining that the company implemented swift protective measures following the discovery of the breach.