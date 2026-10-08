Coupang files lawsuits to contest record $462 million South Korean data breach penalties

E-Commerce giant challenges regulators over massive fines tied to historic customer information leak

By Hafsa Naeem Baig
Published October 08, 2026
Coupang files lawsuits to contest record $462 million South Korean data breach penalties

E-commerce giant Coupang has filed administrative lawsuits challenging South Korean regulatory penalties stemming from a massive data breach

Coupang said on Thursday it has filed two administrative lawsuits against 620 billion won ($462.75 million) in fines imposed by South Korea's government over a data breach.

Reuters report, E-Commerce giant challenges regulators over massive fines tied to historic customer information leak.

The fines levied by South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission, follow an investigation into a security lapse that exposed personal account data affecting tens of millions of users.

As reported, regulators cited inadequate access controls and delayed reporting windows as primary justifications for the record-breaking financial penalty.

Coupang’s legal challenge argues that the enforcement actions and calculations are disproportionate, maintaining that the company implemented swift protective measures following the discovery of the breach.  

Hafsa Naeem Baig
Hafsa Naeem is an entertainment reporter specialising in K-dramas, films, and celebrity-driven stories. She explores global content trends and audience engagement, delivering accessible coverage that captures the emotional and cultural impact of entertainment across diverse viewership.
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