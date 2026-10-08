Coupang files lawsuits to contest record $462 million South Korean data breach penalties
E-Commerce giant challenges regulators over massive fines tied to historic customer information leak
E-commerce giant Coupang has filed administrative lawsuits challenging South Korean regulatory penalties stemming from a massive data breach
Coupang said on Thursday it has filed two administrative lawsuits against 620 billion won ($462.75 million) in fines imposed by South Korea's government over a data breach.
Reuters report, E-Commerce giant challenges regulators over massive fines tied to historic customer information leak.
The fines levied by South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission, follow an investigation into a security lapse that exposed personal account data affecting tens of millions of users.
As reported, regulators cited inadequate access controls and delayed reporting windows as primary justifications for the record-breaking financial penalty.
Coupang’s legal challenge argues that the enforcement actions and calculations are disproportionate, maintaining that the company implemented swift protective measures following the discovery of the breach.
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