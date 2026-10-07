Google and Unity partner on new AI game creation platform

Google and Unity have reportedly announced a joint partnership for a new integrated gaming platform this year engineered to redefine the next era of gaming.

This initiative will put game creation in the hands of millions of new creators by bringing together the power of Google AI, the reach of Google's top-tier gaming portfolio with over a billion users and the elite development capabilities of Unity.

The partnership unites Google’s pioneering research with Unity’s industry-leading engine technology to develop new creation tools. It features creation tools anyone can pick up, AI designed for interactive play and a platform that is built for community-focused features.

Google and Unity will introduce an enriched creative environment called Unity Spark built on Playground. The partnership includes Google's ecosystem distribution through Google’s consumer network across its platforms. Notably, the system integrates with Google Play Games profiles to support social gaming infrastructure.

Playground is accessible at playground.google.com for users to test the platform’s capabilities. Furthermore, the press release included forward-looking information subject to contingencies, underlining that the actual results could differ from expectations. Unity further stated it does not seek to update cautionary statements regarding future projections.