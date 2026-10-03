Meta’s AI data centers: What to know about its major tax strategy

In a major update, the AI data centers are not disturbing their neighbors with screeching noise and using up large amounts of power and water, they are also enabling corporate entities to save billions of dollars on their federal tax bill.

According to the New York Times, Meta is classifying its immense multi-billion dollar data center construction projects as pilot models originally designed to assist businesses experimenting in potentially risky research and experimentation.

Meta has been capitalizing the loophole for two years now, saving $2 billion in 2024. The company saved almost $4 billion according to its 2025 annual report making it the largest known recipient of the credit to date among public companies.

The exploit is part of a growing and disturbing trend in which the AI industry is already aggressively accounting for inflated revenues and creative accounting while operating in a regulatory vacuum, fueling concerns over a possible AI bubble that experts fear is about to burst, leaving the market highly unstable and on the brink of collapse.

Nonetheless, Meta is trying to fudge the numbers to avoid paying taxes which could fuel the raging controversy over the AI industry’s attempts to justify its enormous data centre buildouts.