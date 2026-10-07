Sources reveal truth behind French brand Lacoste CEO getting fired ahead of Paris runway show

In a major update, French luxury lifestyle brand Lacoste quietly dismissed Chief Executive Éric Vallat just days before its latest runway show in Paris.

Vallat, the former head of Rémy Cointreau who took the helm in mid-2025, was tasked with steering the crocodile-logo brand further upmarket and cutting back on low-margin wholesale.

Following his brief tenure, parent company Maus Frères has reinstated former chief executive Thierry Guibert to resume the role.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the departure, noting that Lacoste will press forward with its long-term strategy on "robust fundamentals" without disclosing specific reasons for the sudden split.

Sources close to the matter indicated that the unlisted brand's overall financial performance was not behind the ouster.

As reported by Reuters, Thierry Guibert, who led Lacoste for a decade prior to Vallat's appointment and serves as head of Swiss parent company Maus Frères, will immediately step back in to reclaim the chief executive role.

Guibert is also the head of Maus Freres, Lacoste's Swiss parent company.

Other sources familiar with Vallat's ouster said the performance of the unlisted brand, which aims to reach €4 billion in annual sales by 2028-2030, was not the reason for his departure.