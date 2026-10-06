Google under fire in £1 billion UK case over app store charges

Google’s £1 billion lawsuit in the UK over allegations that its app store fees are unfairly high began in London on Tuesday, as the case adds to the escalating pressure on Big Tech companies and their business practices.

The case was brought primarily on behalf of around 20 million consumers who bought apps through Google’s Play Store or paid for in-app purchases and subscriptions between 2015 and this July- the latest brought against Big Tech.

Meanwhile, consumer protection lawyer Liz Coll says Google used its dominant position to charge commissions of up to 30% on purchases of applications through its Play Store.

They argue that app developers passed those inflated charges directly down to consumers citing as an example that when Google sold YouTube Premium through Apple’s App Store it decided to pass along the commission it was charged.

The trial at London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal mirrors similar actions against Apple and Sony over their Apple Store and PlayStation store. Furthermore, Coll’s case comes following years of regulatory scrutiny and legal disputes over Google’s app store practices including a protracted struggle with Fortnite maker Epic Games whose London lawsuit was due to be heard alongside Coll’s.