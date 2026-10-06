Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei pulled in $18 Million last Year, IPO filing shows

Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei pulled in total compensation of $18 million last year, according to the artificial intelligence startup’s newly unveiled initial public offering prospectus.

The figures place the Claude developer's chief executive squarely in the middle of the tech industry pack, trailing top earners at legacy giants while outstripping standard executive baselines.

The package leans heavily on equity components, including stock and options, alongside an annual salary that was recently doubled to $1.4 million.

The financial disclosures arrive as Anthropic lays the groundwork for a massive public market debut that could value the AI lab in the multi-trillion-dollar range.

Despite the eye-catching compensation figures, the filing also highlights that Amodei and his fellow co-founders have formally pledged to dedicate a vast majority of their personal equity holdings to philanthropic causes.