Hawaii’s Hōlei sea arch collapses after centuries on Big Island: What happened

A colossal sea arch that had been a historic cornerstone of Hawaii’s rugged coastline has collapsed into the Pacific Ocean more than 500 years after its natural creation.

The Holei Sea Arch primarily stood at a height of 27 meters in Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park-one of the largest and youngest islands of the Hawaiian chain.

According to the United States National Park Service (NPS), the arch formed around 550 years when an ancient river of molten rock flowed from the eruption of one of the island’s six volcanoes striking the crags and contouring the ceiling to create a natural marvel that attracted visitors to the area for many years.

The NPS said in a description on its website that this formation is beautiful and has a temporary existence. The sea arch is eventually destined to collapse into the sea with others replacing it as the cliff slowly migrates inland.

The NPS further clarified that the cliff’s lifespan was determined by selective erosion, though the staff knew the relentless pounding of waves against the sea arch would eventually cause it to crumble into the Pacific, they were not able to predict exactly when this happened. Furthermore, Volcanoes National Park urged visitors to avoid putting themselves in harm’s way.