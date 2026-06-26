EU launches investigation into Sanofi over alleged flu vaccine disparagement

The European Commission has officially opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Sanofi has violated the European Union competition rules by conducting a campaign that disparages the only rival flu vaccine advised for high-risk patient populations.

Sanofi is currently offering a vaccine specially designed to provide greater protection against influenza people over 60.

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Under the EU regulations, this vaccine is marketed under the brand name “ Efluelda” and competes directly with a vaccine named “ Flawed,” marketed by the company CSL Seqirus.

At present, the commission is concerned that Sanofi disparage Fluad by portraying it as inferior to Efluelda, contrary to national vaccination recommendations in numerous states.

A company spokeswoman said: “ Sanofi is confident that it has acted, and continues to act in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.”

“Sanofi remains committed to fair competition and to maintaining patient access to innovative vaccines, she further added.

If the unproven monopolization practices are confirmed, the commission could impose a penalty on Sanofi for abuse of a dominant market position. On the other hand, Sanofi could offer commitments to alleviate the commission’s concerns.

In addition, the campaign targeted medical professionals in Germany and France, according to the statement released by the regulator.