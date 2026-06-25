Millie Bobby Brown reveals wild Tom Cruise moment

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her friendship with Tom Cruise.

While speaking on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Stranger Things star revealed that she once flew in a Hollywood star's helicopter.

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Opening up about her love of doing her own stunts, Brown has previously described herself as a "female Tom Cruise."

"He's a dear friend," she said of the Top Gun actor. "He's a wonderful man and I'm very lucky to call him my friend."

Brown went on to add, "Tom does the craziest stuff. I think he's trying to get me to somehow fly a plane at some point." Further revealing that she has actually "flown his helicopter before."

She joked that Tom Cruise now seems determined to take things even further.

Millie Bobby Brown also talked about her experience of doing her own stunts in movies, saying, "I really want young girls to think they can, you know? You'll always hear an older actor say, 'Don't do your own stunts,' and I get that."

"But back in the day, they might have been throwing you against a wall, and now, if you get a really great stunt coordinator and you learn how to land and you learn the whole technique of it, we as actors should know how to do certain things."

"I try to do 90% and the 10% is probably, you know, in my contract that I'm not allowed, even though I beg," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Brown's upcoming film Enola Holmes 3 is set to release on July 1. "I'm really proud to be able to bring [Enola] to screen. Especially when young girls come up to me and say how much they love her," she said of the film.