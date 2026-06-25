Katie Price to lift lid on 'toxic' Victoria Beckham feud in new docuseries

Tensions reportedly developed when Beckham collaborated with Price's then-boyfriend, Dane Bowers, on the 2000 single Out Of Your Mind.

Katie Price is reportedly preparing to revisit her long-running feud with Victoria Beckham in her upcoming docuseries, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide.

The four-part Sky series, which premieres on July 8, follows the former glamour model as she looks back on some of the biggest moments of her life, career and relationships.

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Report say that part of the series will touch upon her tense relationship with the former Spice Girl singer during the height of the WAG era.

Price and Beckham were among the most talked-about football partners of the late 1990s and early 2000s while dating Dwight Yorke and David Beckham respectively.

Tensions reportedly developed when Beckham collaborated with Price's then-boyfriend, Dane Bowers, on the 2000 single Out Of Your Mind.

Price has previously admitted she became convinced Bowers had a crush on Beckham, which sparked ealousy.

A source told the Daily Mail that Price does not hold back when discussing that period of her life and openly reflects on the rivalry between the two women.

The insider claimed Price acknowledges feeling jealous of Beckham at the time and discusses how her turbulent relationship with Bowers added to the situation.

The source also alleged that the pair "hated one another" during the height of the feud, although neither woman has publicly spoken about the claims in recent years.

Beyond revisiting old rivalries, Nothing To Hide is expected to explore Price's rise to fame as Jordan, her personal struggles, relationships and life in the public eye.

The series will also arrive during a chaotic point in Price's personal life, particularly following her whirlwind marriage to Lee Andrews and his Dubai arrest.