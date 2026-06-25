Sam Smith announces fifth album 'Hazel Eyes,' releases new love song

Smith has revealed in a recent interview that the album was created in New York, a city they now call home.

Sam Smith has announced a brand-new album titled Hazel Eyes.

The five-time Grammy-wnning singer's fifth studio album is set for release on August 21 through Capitol Records.

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This marks Smith's first full-length album since Gloria, which was released in 2023.

Smith has revealed in a recent interview that the album was created in New York, a city they now call home.

The project was recorded at the Electric Lady Studios with several collaborators, including singer-songwriter Feist and musician Shahzad Ismaily.

The album is packed with 12 tracks and follows the themes of love, relationships, and personal storytelling.

Alongside the announcement, Smith released the album's lead single, My Guy, a tender love song that they described as deeply meaningful.

"I feel I have been waiting a lifetime to write and sing this song," DIY Magazine quoted Smith.

The 34-year-old singer added that the track was written with friends during a summer day in New York and hoped listeners would feel the closeness captured in the recording.

"In this sometimes cold and distant world, I hope you can feel the love," Smith said, adding that the song reflects the joy and comfort of being in love.

Smith also described Hazel Eyes as one of their most personal projects to date.

The singer reflected on his experience of working as a producer on the record, saying it helped them grow creatively and allowed them to be involved in every stage of the album's creation.

The 12-track record includes songs such as Everlasting Love, Moondance featuring Feist, When He's Gone, Sugar Rush and To Be Free.