Priyanka Chopra opens up about how motherhood has changed her

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about how her life has changed after becoming a mother.

For those unversed, the Bollywood diva tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, on January 15, 2022, via a surrogate.

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Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference on Wednesday, Priyanka said, “Your priorities really change. I don’t just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore."

"I don’t do five films a year. I don’t travel the way I used to," she continued. "I’m really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with."

The Heads of State star added, "I’m navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now.”

At the same conference, Priyanka also compared her Hollywood career to Bollywood success.

"In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres," she said.

"Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much," she confessed.

"My next reinvention is figuring out how, in (my) English-language work, I can bring that kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India," added the 43-year-old actress.