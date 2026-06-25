Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra opens up about how motherhood has changed her

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022 via a surrogate

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published June 25, 2026
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Priyanka Chopra opens up about how motherhood has changed her
Priyanka Chopra opens up about how motherhood has changed her

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about how her life has changed after becoming a mother.

For those unversed, the Bollywood diva tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, on January 15, 2022, via a surrogate.

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Speaking at the Cannes Lions conference on Wednesday, Priyanka said, “Your priorities really change. I don’t just pack my bags and go off for a movie anymore."

"I don’t do five films a year. I don’t travel the way I used to," she continued. "I’m really, really selective about the time I spend and who I spend it with."

The Heads of State star added, "I’m navigating working-mom life. I have so much more respect for my mother now.”

At the same conference, Priyanka also compared her Hollywood career to Bollywood success.

"In my Hindi-language career, I’ve worked with all the best filmmakers and the best actors, I’ve told amazing stories and done a variety of genres," she said.

"Whereas in America, in Hollywood, in my English-language work, I haven’t really done that as much," she confessed.

"My next reinvention is figuring out how, in (my) English-language work, I can bring that kind of variety to my characters that I have been able to do in India," added the 43-year-old actress.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with one year of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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