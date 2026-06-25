Dolly Parton stuns fans with surprise visit to her new truck stop

Dolly Parton left her fans in shock as she made an unannounced appearance at the opening ceremony of Dolly's Tennesseean Travel Stop on Wednesday.

As per The Tennessean, the 80-year-old singer arrived at the ceremony in Cornersville, Tenn., around 2 p.m. local time.

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The shop will serve barbecue dishes and coffee aptly named "Cup of Ambition."

“Well, the doors are open and I could not be prouder. Whether you are hauling loads, hauling the family, or just passing through, we built this place for you,” said Dolly.

“Good food, real rest, a little music, and people who are genuinely glad you stopped in… that’s what the road has always deserved, and that is what you will find here. Welcome home," she added.

The 9 to 5 songstress then took a playful jab at her competitor, Buc-ee’s..

“I’m sure some of you want to know why I wanted a truck stop. Well, I couldn’t leave it to beavers," said Dolly.

This sighting comes just weeks after she canceled her Las Vegas residency to focus on her health.

Dolly then shared the update on her health and personal life in an Instagram reel while addressing the death of her husband Carl Thomas Deanenter.

"I have some good news and a little bad news. But the good news is I'm responding really well to meds and treatments, and I'm improving every day," she said.

"Now, the bad news is that it's gonna take me a little while before I'm up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say," added Dolly.