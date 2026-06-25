GTA 6 Pre-Orders are live: Prices, editions and where to buy

Pre-orders for the highly-awaiting game Grand Theft Auto VI are officially live as of today, June 25, 2026.

Ahead of the launch on November 19, Rockstar Games has officially announced the pricing, launch edition details along with full pre-order structure along three tiers.

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One can secure copy across various digital and physical storefronts. Here are key details you need to know about the pre-orders.

Pre-order tiers

The first tier is standard edition which is available in both physical and digital formats. It also includes the Vintage Vice City Pack in the case of purchasing before November 20.

The other one is the ultimate edition, available only in digital format. The pack includes all base game content plus an extensive series of exclusive items that unlock throughout the game.

Where to pre-order

In the digital domain, you can pre-order through the PlayStation Store, Rockstar Games store and Microsoft store. Speaking about the physical pre-orders, major gaming storefronts and retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop, Very , the Game Collection are offering the pre-orders. As per recent development, the physical copies will come with a download code rather than a disc.

Pricing details

According to the announcement, the standard edition of GTA 6 will launch at $79.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The pricing shows a $10 increase over the standard price, setting at $69.99.

Moreover, GTA 6 will also be available in Ultimate Edition priced at $99.99.

Pre-orders bonuses

All pre-orders and purchases made before November 20, receive the "Vintage Vice City Pack". Other bonuses and incentives include '55 Vapid Stanier, exclusive cosmetics and retro-inspired outfits for Jason and Lucia.

If you pre-order via the Microsoft Store and PlayStation, you can get one free month of GTA+. This offer is only exclusive for digital copies.

GTA 6 Ultimate edition bonuses

67 Vapid Dominator Buggy and Paradise Garage

'95 Grotti Cheetah sports car

Dinka Enduro motorcycle and Crest Kayak at Jason's safehouse

Exclusive mods for Jason's Vapid Ganado pickup

Access to Rideout Customs and One-Eyed Willie's vehicle mod shops

A Classic Car Collection questline, including four cars exclusive to the Ultimate Edition

Shitzu Squalo boat

Goodtime Gear clothing and accessories

Access to the Stock 305 streetwear shop

Signature hairstyles, facial hair, makeup and nails from Sara's Unisex Salon

More than 50 exclusive tattoos from Electric Fang Tattoo

Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers with Vice City styling

Personalised versions of Jason's Girardi ES9 and Lucia's Klose K17 pistols

A PTT Youngin$ compound raid activity and special contraband rewards

Lunch edition details

Rockstar has also confirmed that the launch will feature a single player experience. However, no further details were provided regarding a new GTA Online, suggesting that the current service may remain in operation.

The publisher also confirmed that physical copies of GTA 6 will not include a disc but provide a digital download code.

The official launch of the highly-anticipated game is scheduled on November 19, 2026 and pre-loading will begin on November 12 for digital copies.