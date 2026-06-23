How to survive Heatwave: Expert tips to stay cool in extreme temperatures

Recently many countries across UK, Europe are experiencing intense heatwave with millions at health risks. Even red alert or 'Danger to Life' alert has been issued to some parts of the Globe.

Heatwaves can be extremely dangerous as during soaring temperatures more people than usual get seriously ill or even die.

The main risks posed by a heatwave includes:

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• Heat Exhaustion

• Dehydration

• Heatstroke

Who can get affected:

Heatwave can affect anyone but most vulnerable people include those aged 65 and over, babies and young children aged 5 years and under.

Moreover, people who have serious long-term poor health conditions such as heart problems, breathing problems, dementia, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson's disease, mobility problems, mental health problems, or drug or alcohol addiction.

Additionally, it also affects people who are already ill and dehydrated. Apart from this people who mostly remain outside during peak heat hours.

NHS advice if anyone feels unwell with a high temperature during hot weather, it may be heating exhaustion or heatstroke.

How to survive a heatwave?

The first major and outmost tip is to avoid going outdoors in heatwave. If it is extremely important to go outside, stay in the shade especially between 11am and 3pm, wear sunscreen, hat and light clothes, and avoid exercise or activity that makes you hotter.

Stay hydrated:

Doctors suggest cool yourself down to avoid dehydration. Have cold food and regular cold drinks. Drink extra fluids but avoid alcohol, caffeine and hot drinks, and have a cool shower or put cool water on your skin or clothes.

keep your environment cool:

Close windows, curtains and blinds during the day and open them at night when the temperature outside has gone down.

Electric fans can help if the temperature is below 35 degrees.

Check the temperature of rooms, especially where people at higher risk live and sleep, and make sure to check on anyone who is at higher risk from the heat.

Wear light clothing:

Choose loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses outdoors to avoid scorching splashes of hot air.

Take cool showers or baths:

A cool shower, bath, or damp cloth on the skin can help lower body temperature.

Know the signs of heat illness:

Watch for dizziness, headache, nausea, rapid heartbeat, or confusion and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms become severe.

Precisely, doctors’ advice, to survive a heatwave, one must prioritize constant hydration, indoor temperature management, and minimizing physical exertion as extreme heat strains the body’s ability to regulate its internal temperature.

Additionaly making proactive cooling essential to prevent heat exhaustion and life-threatening heatstroke.