Piers Morgan reacts to ​Alex Manninger's death in car accident

Tributes are pouring in for former Austria goalkeeper ​Alex Manninger who died on Thursday at the age of 48 after the car he was driving was hit by a train at a crossing near Salzburg.

British journalist Piers Morgan, an avid football fan, was prominent among those who mourned the tragic death of Manninger, who played for Arsenal and a string of Italian clubs.

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Taking to Instagram Stories, Morgan wrote, "Shocking news. RIP Alex."

Meanwhile, Arsenal's official Instagram account shared a tribute to the deceased sharing his photo and writing, "Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger.⁣ All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.⁣ Rest in peace, Alex."

Salzburg police said in a statement that the accident happened at around 8.20 am local time. First responders freed the driver from the vehicle but resuscitation was unsuccessful.

"According to initial investigations, the car was hit by a railcar of the Salzburger Lokalbahn while crossing ​the railway crossing ​and dragged along. The ⁠driver was alone in the vehicle. The train driver was uninjured," the police said.



