'The Pitt's creator John Wells shares exciting news regarding season 3
'The Pitt's creator John Wells shares important announcement about third season
John Wells, the creator of procedural medical drama series The Pitt has shared a release window for the third season.
Soon after the end of season 2 on Thursday, April 16, 2026, the executive producer of HBO Max’s hit show renewed it for a second season during a chat, revealing, “The writers’ room opened up last week, and they’re at the end of their second week.”
Wells went on to confirm, “We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year.”
The 69-year-old American film producer did not share other details such as cast, crew, or what The Pitt will bring in its third season.
For those unaware, the series has an ensemble cast, including:
- Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael 'Robby' Robinavitch
- Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans
- Isa Briones as Dr. Santos
- Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa “Mel” King
- Shawn Hatosy as Dr. Jack Abbott
- Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay
- Patrick Ball as Dr Frank Langdon
- Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins
It is pertinent to mention that The Pitt season 1, which debuted on HBO Max on January 9, 2025, aired its final and 15th episode on April 10, 2025.
The sophomore season started on January 8, 2026, and dropped the same number of episodes as the first till its finale on April 16.
Watch The Pitt season 2 trailer
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