D4vd detained on suspicion of minor girl Celeste Rivas Hernandez's murder

David Anthony Burke, famous as D4vd, has been arrested seven months after the cut-up body of a minor girl, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was found in the trunk of his impounded Tesla.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, a report of Hernandez’s absence from Lake Elsinore, southeast of Los Angeles, was filed last year after she was last spotted on April 5, 2024.

Advertisement

Following the discovery of the 14-year-old girl’s body parts from the front trunk of the singer-songwriter’s registered vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested him without bail.

D4vd parked his car in the Hollywood Hills for weeks before it was impounded and now his case will be presented before the DA’s office on Monday, April 20, 2026, according to CNS’s report.

Notably, the 21-year-olde left his car on the 1300 block of Doheny Place in Los Angeles, which is close to his rented house.

In 2024, the deceased girl’s mother, who was in Lake Elsinore, informed police about the sudden disappearance of her daughter. Sharing details with concerned authorities, she also told them that Hernandez was in a relationship with a boyfriend named David with whom she went on a movie date.

It is pertinent to mention that D4vd has got a “shhh” tattoo on his matching Hernandez.