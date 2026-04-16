Inside Justin Fairfax and Cerina's marriage crisis before shocking murder-suicide

Justin Fairfax and wife Cerina murder-suicide exposes marital woes

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, in a shocking incident, killed his wife before turning the gun on himself Thursday at the couple's home in Annadale.



The murder-suicide, which occurred shortly after midnight, was followed by an emergency call made to them by one of the pair's two kids, who were present in the house at the time of the shooting but remained unhurt.

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Fairfax County Police Department, which shared the preliminary findings believe the 47-year-old first shot his wife, Dr Cerina W. Fairfax, in the home's basement.

Later, he ran upstairs to the main bedroom of the duo, where he used the same gun on himself, which the cops have yet to recover, according to KUTV.

Justin Fairfax and Cerina's troubled marriage

The couple fell in love after meeting at Duke University in 2000. Following the university era, the pair tied the knot in 2006.

Martial woes, however, later cropped up in the duo's marriage

Their marriage was rocked by allegations in 2019 when Justin was accused of sexual assault, tracking back to his college years.

What appeared to be in response, Cerina remained out of the spotlight, but the marriage remained active.

But two years after Justin completed his term as Lieutenant Governor in 2024, the pair reportedly separated.

Yet, the couple continued to live in the same house

In the same year, efforts had been made to reconcile their marital woes. A PNA, or postnuptial agreement, was signed in December 2024, which aimed to "preserve the marriage."

However, all the positive developments were upended when Cerina officially filed for divorce eight months later, on July 18, 2025.

Tensions, meanwhile, reached a peak in early 2026, when police arrived at the couple's home while responding to Justin's claim that his wife assaulted him.

But the CCTV footage installed inside the home proved it was incorrect.

Justin and Cerina's two teenage children are being tended by relatives.