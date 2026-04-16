Cardi B shares powerful message after launching new cosmetic brand

Cardi B shares powerful message after launching new cosmetics brand

Cardi B has shared a powerful message on social media after launching her personal favorite hair care line.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 33-year-old American rapper shared her true feelings about the successful launch of her new cosmetic brand, Grow-Good Beauty.

Advertisement

"The way ya showed up for today’s Grow-Good launch has me in real-life tears," Carbi B penned, expressing gratitude to her fans.

The Please Me hitmaker further wrote, "It’s gone so fast that I don’t even have any to give your mom. Can you believe that? I’ve been sharing my journey taking care of my natural hair for a long time now, but I wanted to take things to another level 3 years ago."

"When I decided I wanted more for myself and my legacy. To do that I needed something I could call my own," she continued.

"Building this brand and this business has been one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done but watching you all love on something that I put my whole heart into makes it all worth it," added the I Like It hitmaker.

For those unversed, Cardi B launched her hair care line on Wednesday, April 15th.