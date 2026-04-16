Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton make PDA packed public appearance after Coachella date

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's relationship is still going strong.

On Tuesday, April 14, the reality star and the British F1 driver were photographed spending time together in Los Angeles, following their recent appearance at Coachella.

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The two appeared relaxed together as they spent the day in LA.

Days earlier, Kim and Lewis were seen together at Justin Bieber’s Coachella show.

For those unversed, the pair first sparked romance rumors in early February 2026, when they were spotted together in Paris, France.

Recently, an insider revealed to People magazine that Kim's family really likes Lewis because they believe the F1 star is "an easy-going guy with great energy."

"Her family likes him and Kim's very into him," the confidant claimed.

A tipster further told the publication that Kim and Lewis have "more than just a casual connection," adding, "They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible."

"It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued," the insider said.

Additionally, another source spilled to Us Weekly that the businesswoman and the British racing driver have known each other for several years.

"Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both," the source said. "They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are."