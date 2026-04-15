Photo: Lainey Wilson shares what keeps her grounded post career explosion

Lainey Wilson has weighed in on her approach to going undercover in public.

In her latest conversayion with PEOPLE Magazine, Wilson shared that how she does not stop living life like a normal person despite being one of the world's best-selling country artists.

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Claimining that she can go "undercover pretty easily" in her daily life, the 33-year-old singer said, "I could be at Walgreens or Walmart, and as soon as I’m checking out at the counter, the cashier will kind of look at me weird."

"There’s no hiding the voice," she remarked.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared that the "explosion" of her career was something no amount of time in the industry could have forecasted.

"Even 15 years in Nashville could not prepare me for the way my career exploded. I mean, this is all I could have ever wanted and more," she admitted.

She emphasized that while she loves her craft, she refuses to let awards define her value as a human being.

"I’m not just a singer, songwriter, musician — that’s what I do," she asserted.

Before conclusion, Wilson declared, "Trophies and awards are things that come along with success, but it cannot define me as a person, because that’s when I lose sight of who I am. I got to keep my head screwed on straight."