Khloé Kardashian unleashes on Lamar Odom over Netflix 'lies'

Khloé Kardashian blasts Lamar Odom for disputing her claims in Netflix doc

Khloé Kardashian is furious that Lamar Odom is calling her recollection of events in their whirlwind romance on the Netflix tell-all "untrue."



Row sparked after the basketball star questioned several moments of the key account the reality star described in Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom after he was on his deathbed in 2015.

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Specifically, the claims of Odom's father refusing life support and crediting his recovery to God, with no mention of the ex-wife.

Furious over him throwing shades at her, Kardashian unleashed on him in her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, "I think what's pissing me off is we did this, all good. I was done with this. I'm like, I'm never going to do another Lamar thing again, 'cause I'm all good."

She continues, "But now Lamar is doing press [and saying he's] annoyed with me. Claiming or insinuating that I'm a liar, doing all these things, discrediting me, and saying that I wasn't the one that helped him."

In addition, Kardashian revealed that Odom and his team asked her to be part of the Netflix documentary.

"Everyone was like, 'No, it's amazing. It's going to be really positive. He's the one doing it. He's the one asking,'" she remembers, adding she thought about the project for months before agreeing.

Stung by Odom's claims, Kardashian further hit back, stating, "I willingly do the Netflix thing for Lamar. I'm not getting paid one penny to do this."

"I have no dog in this fight. It doesn't matter to me if this documentary is made or not made. I don't care. And it's also not something I really want to talk about anymore."

"All I did was tell the story that I was asked by you to tell, but now to, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn't do any of the things I did and insinuate I'm a liar is crazy. I feel played."

Kardashian is fuming over what she says Odom is rewriting the support he had during his tough days.

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom is streaming on Netflix.