Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Aussie tour turns reputationally damaging after Masterchef & more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become even more toxic and the dial has been turned to full throttle an expert warns

An expert has just come forward with a note regarding the behaviors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Its come to the point where the expert in question, royal expert Helena Chard sat down with Fox News Digital to deliver what she feels is a warning about the reputational damage that is being inflicted.

Advertisement

In her views, the fact that both Harry and Meghan are “constantly changing advisors” leaving their inner circle utterly ‘drained’ since no one wants to associate with a “toxic brand” like theirs.

This comes as the couple kick off day 2 of their tour of Australia, filled with Masterchef cameos, wreath-laying engagements as well as visits to a children’s hospital before their solo plans begin. Those being Meghan’s women-only wellness retreat in Sydney, known as the ‘Her Best Life’ event and Prince Harry’s mental health summit at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also came forward with his point of view on the subject and calls this entire effort a ‘huge gamble’.

Reason being they have arranged a ‘faux royal tour’ to Australia, which many think has displeased the Palace as it is one of the King's realms, and is proving ‘fascinating’ to see. That too despite the ‘adverse early publicity’. Mainly because “there will be memories of their 2018 tour which subsequently led, they later claimed, to jealousy from the other royals,” which is what the expert said before concluding as well.