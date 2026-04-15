Highlands tragedy: Scottish ultrarunning champion dies during record bid

The ultrarunning community is in mourning following the death of David Parrish, a 35-year-old ultramarathon champion from Dumfries. Parrish, who was attempting to beat the records for a race to the most north-westerly point on mainland Britain, was found on Saturday at approximately 10:25 p.m. in the remote mountainous Kintail region of the north-west Highlands.

Police Scotland confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances. Parrish was in the midst of a solo attempt to become the fastest person to complete the grueling 234-mile (376km) route from Fort William to the north-westerly tip of mainland Britain. He was found in the remote, mountainous area of Kintail in the north-west Highlands on Saturday.

Advertisement

Given the severity of the situation, Police Scotland said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and his next of kin are aware.” as reported by the Guardian.

Last September, he was the first male finisher in this prestigious 380km race across Wales. Colleagues noted he used long-distance running as a way to decompress from the intense demands of his military service. Parrish was running not just for a record, but as a fundraiser for Scottish Mountain Rescue. The effort was a tribute to his close friend and fellow Marine Luke Ireland, who died of hypothermia during a mountain run in 2014. Nonetheless, his death underlines the extreme physical challenges of the Cape Wrath route, which traverses some of Britain’s most unforgiving terrain, including the peaks of Torridon and the Knoydart peninsula.