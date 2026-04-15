Prince Harry delivers powerful speech during Australia visit

Prince Harry delivered a powerful speech on fatherhood and mental health during the second day of his Australia visit during an event in Melbourne.

Speaking at the launch of a report by men’s health charity Movember on the mental wellbeing of fathers with young children, the Duke of Sussex reflected on how becoming a parent changed his outlook.

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Harry noted that every generation should try to raise children better than the last and urged fathers to speak openly about their struggles and seek support instead of staying silent.

"The world around us has changed massively, so there is no version of where parenting is going to be the same as we experienced," he said.

Meghan Markle's husband added, "I see parenting evolving all the time. From my perspective, our kids are our upgrades.

"That's not how I was taught, but that was my take on it. Not to say I was an upgrade of my dad or that my kids are an upgrade of me.

"That's the approach that I take, to know that with the world the way that it goes, the kids that we bring up in today's world need to be an upgrade."

"Even if you had the best upbringing in the world, the best parenting in the world, there's still room for improvement."

Harry then talked about the importance of father reaching out for help if they were struggling.

"For so many years it has been seen as a weakness to stick your hands up. I find it's the opposite. The more grief I get for talking about it , the more I want to stand up and talk about it. I know if I go quiet about it – what does that say to everyone else?"