Adam Levine to return as coach for 'The Voice' season 30?

Adam Levine will return as a coach for another season of The Voice.

On Tuesday, People magazine confirmed that the 47-year-old singer will coach season 30 of the singing show.

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However, the rest of the coaches lineup for season 30 has not yet been disclosed.

Season 30 of The Voice will mark Adam's 19th season as a coach. He coached for 16 consecutive seasons before stepping away in May 2019, later returning for season 27.

Speaking with the outlet about his long-awaited return on season 27, the Sunday Morning crooner said it was largely because "the stars aligned."

"It was one of those moments where we started talking about it and it felt right... and it hadn't felt right until now," Adam said at the time.

The This Love hitmaker also said he needed a "hiatus" from TV.

"Doing it for so long, so consistently, for almost eight or nine years of my life, you can definitely start to get burnt," continued Adam.

"I did it for this really long period of time so I started to feel like I was kind of getting away from things that matter to me the most, like making music and playing music," he added.

The news of Adam's return comes after his contestant, Alexia Jayy, took home the trophy of season 29.