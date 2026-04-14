'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp lauded for anti-war views after Tomer Capone controversy

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp's political views came under discussion after Tomer Capone started drawing renewed online scrutiny over 2016 interview discussing his military service.

In the interview with Israeli outlet Ynet, the star of The Boys spoke about serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Paratroopers Brigade as both a combat soldier and later a commander.

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The Israeli actor, who played Frenchie on "The Boys" reportedly discussed participating in night raids, checkpoint duties and encounters with civilians, acknowledging moments of tension, confusion and what he characterized as operational “chaos.”

Meanwhile, Noah Schnapp's video from 2024 discussing Israeli's Gaza war has also resurfaced, with fans praising the actor for "wanting nothing but peace for all."

"I only want peace and safety and security for all the people affected by this conflict. I stand against killing of any innocent people, " says the actor in his resurfaced video while sharing his thoughts on the conflict and avoiding to take sides.

Uploaded in January 2024, the video of Noah Schnapp has now garnered over nine millions views on X, formerly Twitter.



