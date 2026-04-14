Meghan Markle wears her Welsh wedding band in Australia

Prince Harry and wife Meghan landed in Australia on ‌Tuesday for a four-day visit with engagements covering sport, mental health and veterans' affairs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their trip at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, where they took part in an activity in the hospital's therapeutic garden spaces.

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Harry, wearing a navy suit and white shirt, spoke to ⁠children and posed for photographs with patients in the foyer of the hospital, calling one of the ​handmade signs welcoming the couple "beautiful".

Meghan, who wore a matching A$1,250 ($885) navy dress by Sydney-based designer Karen Gee, later ​helped serve food at a women's domestic violence shelter in the city.

The Duchess of Sussex was also wearing her Welsh wedding band, Cartier bracelet and watch.

The couple's travel ​is being privately funded, ⁠though local media reported some policing costs associated with the visit would be paid by Australian taxpayers, sparking a protest petition signed by more than 45,000 people.