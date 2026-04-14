What Princess Diana knew about Jeffrey Epstein?

The late Princess Diana has been dragged into the controversy following renewed scrutiny of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

An accuser has claimed that she was trafficked by Epstein to Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of Diana's former partner Dodi Fayed.

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This claim has sparked speculation about whether the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry may had indirect exposure to Epstein.

As reported by Radar Online, an insider said, "Epstein's tentacles were absolutely everywhere. He made it his mission to befriend or at least get to know everyone worth knowing as far as celebrities, politicians and VIPs within high society – and, of course, royals fell very heavily into that latter bracket."

Now, with this revelation Diana may be in danger of being tainted by Epstein's revolting legacy.

A source revealed that the woman, named Natalie has claimed in an interview that the "manipulative monster" sent her to Mohamed, when she was just a teen, setting "her up to be sexually assaulted by the late Egyptian businessman, on known or how close he managed to get to Diana."

"Toward the end of her life, she was incredibly close with Mohamed. He was due to be her official father-in-law once she married [Dodi], and apparently Epstein was excited because he stood to gain more access to Diana through his friendship with Mohamed," the source revealed.

This also highlights Epstein's wider network of high-profile associates including Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

On the other hand, an insider suggests that it is "naive and delusional" to believe that the late Princess Diana wouldn't have been "apprised about Epstein and how he operated," especially when was "extremely close" to the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, Sarah Ferguson.

"It was one of those things she turned a blind eye to, like so many others who were in Epstein's orbit," the insider added.

Noting, "But as more details emerge with respect to Mohamed's alleged connection with Epstein, more questions are being asked about what type of hold [Epstein] may have had – if any – over Diana."

Sources claim that the monster already found a way into the monarchy through Andrew, adding that if it turns out that Diana was caught up with Jeffrey Epstein too, "even through no fault of her own – it would be a massive headache for the royal family."