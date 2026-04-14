AMAs 2026 Nominations: Complete list released
The AMA’s are finally coming back for their 52nd installment and here is everything to know about where to watch and when
The AMA’s, (American Music Awards) have dropped their official list of nominations for the 2026 tound up and here is what this year will look like.
The event which fans can expect on Paramount+ will featured Queen Latifah as its host, airs live on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on CBS too.
Ticket pre-sales are also said to start n Wednesday, March 25, from Awards will be available for pre-sale beginning 10:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET.
Check out the nominees in each category below;
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Bruno Mars
- BTS
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- KATSEYE
- Leon Thomas
- Olivia Dean
- sombr
Album of the Year
- AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
- 111xpantia — Fuerza Regida
- Mayhem — Lady Gaga
- I’m The Problem — Morgan Wallen
- The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean
- MUSIC — Playboi Carti
- Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
- So Close To What — Tate McRae
- The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- “Ordinary” — Alex Warren
- “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
- “Golden” — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “MUTT” — Leon Thomas
- “I’m The Problem” — Morgan Wallen
- “Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
- “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
- “back to friends” — sombr
- “The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift
Collaboration of the Year
- “All The Way” — BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman
- “Gone Gone Gone” — David Guetta, Teddy Swims and Tones And I
- “What I Want” — Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae
- “Stateside” — PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson
- “Amen” — Jelly Roll and Shaboozey
Social Song of the Year
- “No Broke Boys” — Disco Lines and Tinashe
- “Illegal” — PinkPantheress
- “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” — Role Model
- “CHANEL” — Tyla
- “Lush Life” — Zara Larsson
Best Music Video
- “Gnarly” — KATSEYE
- “Berghain” — ROSALÍA, Björk and Yves Tumor
- “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
- “The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift
- “CHANEL” — Tyla
Best Soundtrack
- F1 The Album — Various Artists
- Hazbin Hotel: Season Two — Various Artists
- KPop Demon Hunters — Various Artists
- Wicked: For Good — Various Artists
- Wuthering Heights — Charli xcx
Tour of the Year
- Cowboy Carter Tour — Beyoncé
- Grand National Tour — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- The Mayhem Ball — Lady Gaga
- Oasis Live ’25 Tour — Oasis
- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour — Shakira
Breakout Tour
- American Heart World Tour — Benson Boone
- The Sincerely, Tour — Kali Uchis
- Submarine Tour — The Marías
- Am I Okay? Tour — Megan Moroney
- Even in Arcadia Tour — Sleep Token
Breakthrough Album of the Year
- The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean
- I Barely Know Her — sombr
- Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson
- Best Throwback Song
- “What’s Up” — 4 Non Blondes
- “Rock That Body” — Black Eyed Peas
- “Iris” — Goo Goo Dolls
Best Vocal Performance
- “Ordinary” — Alex Warren
- “Golden” — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
- “Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga
- “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” — RAYE
- “Die on this Hill” — SIENNA SPIRO
Song of the Summer
- “Fever Dream” — Alex Warren
- “iloveitiloveitiloveit” — Bella Kay
- “SWIM” — BTS
- “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
- “American Girls” — Harry Styles
- “The Great Divide” — Noah Kahan
- “Stateside” — PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson
- “Homewrecker” — sombr
- “Dracula” — Tame Impala and JENNIE
- “Elizabeth Taylor” — Taylor Swift
Best Male Pop Artist
- Alex Warren
- Benson Boone
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
Best Female Pop Artist
- Lady Gaga
- Olivia Dean
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Breakthrough Pop Artist
- KATSEYE
- SIENNA SPIRO
- Zara Larsson
Best Pop Song
- “Ordinary” — Alex Warren
- “Golden” — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
- “Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
- “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
- “The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Album
- Mayhem — Lady Gaga
- The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean
- Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
- So Close To What — Tate McRae
- The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift
Best Male Country Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Riley Green
- Shaboozey
Best Female Country Artist
- Ella Langley
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo or Group
- Brooks & Dunn
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Zac Brown Band
Breakthrough Country Artist
- Sam Barber
- Tucker Wetmore
- Zach Top
- Best Country Song
- “All The Way” — BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman
- “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
- “Just In Case” — Morgan Wallen
- “Happen To Me” — Russell Dickerson
- “Good News” — Shaboozey
Best Country Album
- I Hope You’re Happy — BigXthaPlug
- Cloud 9 — Megan Moroney
- I’m The Problem — Morgan Wallen
- Restless Mind — Sam Barber
- What Not To — Tucker Wetmore
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Don Toliver
- Kendrick Lamar
- Playboi Carti
- Tyler, The Creator
- YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Doechii
- GloRilla
- Sexxy Red
- YKNIECE
Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
- EsDeeKid
- Monaleo
- PLUTO
Best Hip-Hop Song
- “ErrTime” — Cardi B
- “NOKIA” — Drake
- “wgft” — Gunna, Burna Boy
- “Rather Lie” — Playboi Carti and The Weeknd
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin and Breskii
Best Hip-Hop Album
- AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
- OCTANE — Don Toliver
- The Last Wun — Gunna
- MUSIC — Playboi Carti
- MASA — YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Best R&B Artist
- Bruno Mars
- Chris Brown
- Daniel Caesar
- PARTYNEXTDOOR
- The Weeknd
Best Female R&B Artist
- Kehlani
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Teyana Taylor
- Tyla
Breakthrough R&B Artist
- Leon Thomas
- Mariah the Scientist
- Ravyn Lenae
Best R&B Song
- “I Just Might” — Bruno Mars
- “It Depends” — Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “MUTT” — Leon Thomas
- “BURNING BLUE” — Mariah the Scientist
Best R&B Album
- The Romantic — Bruno Mars
- SWAG — Justin Bieber
- MUTT — Leon Thomas
- HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
- Finally Over It — Summer Walker
Best Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Tito Double P
Best Female Latin Artist
- Gloria Estefan
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- ROSALÍA
- Shakira
Best Latin Duo or Group
- Clave Especial
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Breakthrough Latin Artist
- Beéle
- Kapo
- Netón Vega
Best Latin Song
- “NUEVAYoL” — Bad Bunny
- “Ojos Tristes” — benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías
- “Marlboro Rojo” — Fuerza Regida
- “ME JALO” — Fuerza Regida
- “LATINA FOREVA” — KAROL G
Best Latin Album
- 111xpantia — Fuerza Regida
- Tropicoqueta — KAROL G
- Mi Vida Mi Muerte — Netón Vega
- DINASTÍA — Peso Pluma and Tito Double P
- Lux — ROSALÍA
Best Rock/Alternative Artist
- Deftones
- Linkin Park
- The Marías
- Sleep Token
- Twenty One Pilots
Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist
- Geese
- Gigi Perez
- sombr
Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Song
- “The Great Divide” — Noah Kahan
- “Up From the Bottom” — Linkin Park
- “back to friends” — sombr
- “Ensenada” — Sublime
- “Dracula” — Tame Impala
Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Album
- Even in Arcadia — Sleep Token
- I Barely Know Her — sombr
- Deadbeat — Tame Impala
- Breach — Twenty One Pilots
- With Heaven On Top — Zach Bryan
Best Dance/Electronic Artist
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Fred again…
- ILLENIUM
- John Summit
Best Male K-Pop Artist
- ATEEZ
- BTS
- ENHYPEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Female K-Pop Artist
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- ILLIT
- LE SSERAFIM
- TWICE
Best Afrobeats Artist
- Burna Boy
- MOLIY
- Rema
- Tyla
- WizKid
Best Americana/Folk Artist
- Lord Huron
- The Lumineers
- Mumford & Sons
- Noah Kahan
- Tyler Childers
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