Entertainment

AMAs 2026 Nominations: Complete list released

The AMA’s are finally coming back for their 52nd installment and here is everything to know about where to watch and when

By The News Digital
Published April 14, 2026
AMAs 2026 Nominations: Complete list released
AMAs 2026 Nominations: Complete list released

The AMA’s, (American Music Awards) have dropped their official list of nominations for the 2026 tound up and here is what this year will look like.

The event which fans can expect on Paramount+ will featured Queen Latifah as its host, airs live on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on CBS too.

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Ticket pre-sales are also said to start n Wednesday, March 25, from Awards will be available for pre-sale beginning 10:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the nominees in each category below; 

Artist of the Year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Bruno Mars
  • BTS
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lady Gaga
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

  • Alex Warren
  • Ella Langley
  • KATSEYE
  • Leon Thomas
  • Olivia Dean
  • sombr

Album of the Year

  • AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
  • 111xpantia — Fuerza Regida
  • Mayhem — Lady Gaga
  • I’m The Problem — Morgan Wallen
  • The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean
  • MUSIC — Playboi Carti
  • Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
  • So Close To What — Tate McRae
  • The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

  • “Ordinary” — Alex Warren
  • “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
  • “Golden” — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
  • “Folded” — Kehlani
  • “MUTT” — Leon Thomas
  • “I’m The Problem” — Morgan Wallen
  • “Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
  • “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
  • “back to friends” — sombr
  • “The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift

Collaboration of the Year

  • “All The Way” — BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman
  • “Gone Gone Gone” — David Guetta, Teddy Swims and Tones And I
  • “What I Want” — Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae
  • “Stateside” — PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson
  • “Amen” — Jelly Roll and Shaboozey

Social Song of the Year

  • “No Broke Boys” — Disco Lines and Tinashe
  • “Illegal” — PinkPantheress
  • “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” — Role Model
  • “CHANEL” — Tyla
  • “Lush Life” — Zara Larsson

Best Music Video

  • “Gnarly” — KATSEYE
  • “Berghain” — ROSALÍA, Björk and Yves Tumor
  • “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
  • “The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift
  • “CHANEL” — Tyla

Best Soundtrack

  • F1 The Album — Various Artists
  • Hazbin Hotel: Season Two — Various Artists
  • KPop Demon Hunters — Various Artists
  • Wicked: For Good — Various Artists
  • Wuthering Heights — Charli xcx

Tour of the Year

  • Cowboy Carter Tour — Beyoncé
  • Grand National Tour — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
  • The Mayhem Ball — Lady Gaga
  • Oasis Live ’25 Tour — Oasis
  • Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour — Shakira

Breakout Tour

  • American Heart World Tour — Benson Boone
  • The Sincerely, Tour — Kali Uchis
  • Submarine Tour — The Marías
  • Am I Okay? Tour — Megan Moroney
  • Even in Arcadia Tour — Sleep Token

Breakthrough Album of the Year

  • The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean
  • I Barely Know Her — sombr
  • Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson
  • Best Throwback Song
  • “What’s Up” — 4 Non Blondes
  • “Rock That Body” — Black Eyed Peas
  • “Iris” — Goo Goo Dolls

Best Vocal Performance

  • “Ordinary” — Alex Warren
  • “Golden” — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
  • “Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga
  • “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” — RAYE
  • “Die on this Hill” — SIENNA SPIRO

Song of the Summer

  • “Fever Dream” — Alex Warren
  • “iloveitiloveitiloveit” — Bella Kay
  • “SWIM” — BTS
  • “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
  • “American Girls” — Harry Styles
  • “The Great Divide” — Noah Kahan
  • “Stateside” — PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson
  • “Homewrecker” — sombr
  • “Dracula” — Tame Impala and JENNIE
  • “Elizabeth Taylor” — Taylor Swift

Best Male Pop Artist

  • Alex Warren
  • Benson Boone
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist

  • Lady Gaga
  • Olivia Dean
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tate McRae
  • Taylor Swift

Breakthrough Pop Artist

  • KATSEYE
  • SIENNA SPIRO
  • Zara Larsson

Best Pop Song

  • “Ordinary” — Alex Warren
  • “Golden” — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
  • “Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
  • “Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter
  • “The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Album

  • Mayhem — Lady Gaga
  • The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean
  • Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter
  • So Close To What — Tate McRae
  • The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift

Best Male Country Artist

  • Jelly Roll
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Riley Green
  • Shaboozey

Best Female Country Artist

  • Ella Langley
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney
  • Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo or Group

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts
  • Treaty Oak Revival
  • Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Country Artist

  • Sam Barber
  • Tucker Wetmore
  • Zach Top
  • Best Country Song
  • “All The Way” — BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman
  • “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
  • “Just In Case” — Morgan Wallen
  • “Happen To Me” — Russell Dickerson
  • “Good News” — Shaboozey

Best Country Album

  • I Hope You’re Happy — BigXthaPlug
  • Cloud 9 — Megan Moroney
  • I’m The Problem — Morgan Wallen
  • Restless Mind — Sam Barber
  • What Not To — Tucker Wetmore

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

  • Don Toliver
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Playboi Carti
  • Tyler, The Creator
  • YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Doechii
  • GloRilla
  • Sexxy Red
  • YKNIECE

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

  • EsDeeKid
  • Monaleo
  • PLUTO

Best Hip-Hop Song

  • “ErrTime” — Cardi B
  • “NOKIA” — Drake
  • “wgft” — Gunna, Burna Boy
  • “Rather Lie” — Playboi Carti and The Weeknd
  • “Take Me Thru Dere” — YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin and Breskii

Best Hip-Hop Album

  • AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
  • OCTANE — Don Toliver
  • The Last Wun — Gunna
  • MUSIC — Playboi Carti
  • MASA — YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best R&B Artist

  • Bruno Mars
  • Chris Brown
  • Daniel Caesar
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR
  • The Weeknd

Best Female R&B Artist

  • Kehlani
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA
  • Teyana Taylor
  • Tyla

Breakthrough R&B Artist

  • Leon Thomas
  • Mariah the Scientist
  • Ravyn Lenae

Best R&B Song

  •  “I Just Might” — Bruno Mars
  • “It Depends” — Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller
  • “Folded” — Kehlani
  • “MUTT” — Leon Thomas
  • “BURNING BLUE” — Mariah the Scientist

Best R&B Album

  • The Romantic — Bruno Mars
  • SWAG — Justin Bieber
  • MUTT — Leon Thomas
  • HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
  • Finally Over It — Summer Walker

Best Male Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Junior H
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Tito Double P

Best Female Latin Artist

  • Gloria Estefan
  • KAROL G
  • Natti Natasha
  • ROSALÍA
  • Shakira

Best Latin Duo or Group

  • Clave Especial
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Firme
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Breakthrough Latin Artist

  • Beéle
  • Kapo
  • Netón Vega

Best Latin Song

  • “NUEVAYoL” — Bad Bunny
  • “Ojos Tristes” — benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías
  • “Marlboro Rojo” — Fuerza Regida
  • “ME JALO” — Fuerza Regida
  • “LATINA FOREVA” — KAROL G

Best Latin Album

  • 111xpantia — Fuerza Regida
  • Tropicoqueta — KAROL G
  • Mi Vida Mi Muerte — Netón Vega
  • DINASTÍA — Peso Pluma and Tito Double P
  • Lux — ROSALÍA

Best Rock/Alternative Artist

  • Deftones
  • Linkin Park
  • The Marías
  • Sleep Token
  • Twenty One Pilots

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist

  • Geese
  • Gigi Perez
  • sombr

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Song

  • “The Great Divide” — Noah Kahan
  • “Up From the Bottom” — Linkin Park
  • “back to friends” — sombr
  • “Ensenada” — Sublime
  • “Dracula” — Tame Impala

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Album

  • Even in Arcadia — Sleep Token
  • I Barely Know Her — sombr
  • Deadbeat — Tame Impala
  • Breach — Twenty One Pilots
  • With Heaven On Top — Zach Bryan

Best Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Fred again…
  • ILLENIUM
  • John Summit

Best Male K-Pop Artist

  • ATEEZ
  • BTS
  • ENHYPEN
  • Stray Kids
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Female K-Pop Artist

  • aespa
  • BLACKPINK
  • ILLIT
  • LE SSERAFIM
  • TWICE

Best Afrobeats Artist

  • Burna Boy
  • MOLIY
  • Rema
  • Tyla
  • WizKid

Best Americana/Folk Artist

  • Lord Huron
  • The Lumineers
  • Mumford & Sons
  • Noah Kahan
  • Tyler Childers
The News Digital
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