AMAs 2026 Nominations: Complete list released

The AMA’s, (American Music Awards) have dropped their official list of nominations for the 2026 tound up and here is what this year will look like.

The event which fans can expect on Paramount+ will featured Queen Latifah as its host, airs live on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on CBS too.

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Ticket pre-sales are also said to start n Wednesday, March 25, from Awards will be available for pre-sale beginning 10:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the nominees in each category below;

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars

BTS

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

KATSEYE

Leon Thomas

Olivia Dean

sombr

Album of the Year

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

111xpantia — Fuerza Regida

Mayhem — Lady Gaga

I’m The Problem — Morgan Wallen

The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean

MUSIC — Playboi Carti

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

So Close To What — Tate McRae

The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Ordinary” — Alex Warren

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“Golden” — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

“Folded” — Kehlani

“MUTT” — Leon Thomas

“I’m The Problem” — Morgan Wallen

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“back to friends” — sombr

“The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift

Collaboration of the Year

“All The Way” — BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman

“Gone Gone Gone” — David Guetta, Teddy Swims and Tones And I

“What I Want” — Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae

“Stateside” — PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson

“Amen” — Jelly Roll and Shaboozey

Social Song of the Year

“No Broke Boys” — Disco Lines and Tinashe

“Illegal” — PinkPantheress

“Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” — Role Model

“CHANEL” — Tyla

“Lush Life” — Zara Larsson

Best Music Video

“Gnarly” — KATSEYE

“Berghain” — ROSALÍA, Björk and Yves Tumor

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift

“CHANEL” — Tyla

Best Soundtrack

F1 The Album — Various Artists

Hazbin Hotel: Season Two — Various Artists

KPop Demon Hunters — Various Artists

Wicked: For Good — Various Artists

Wuthering Heights — Charli xcx

Tour of the Year

Cowboy Carter Tour — Beyoncé

Grand National Tour — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

The Mayhem Ball — Lady Gaga

Oasis Live ’25 Tour — Oasis

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour — Shakira

Breakout Tour

American Heart World Tour — Benson Boone

The Sincerely, Tour — Kali Uchis

Submarine Tour — The Marías

Am I Okay? Tour — Megan Moroney

Even in Arcadia Tour — Sleep Token

Breakthrough Album of the Year

The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean

I Barely Know Her — sombr

Midnight Sun — Zara Larsson

Best Throwback Song

“What’s Up” — 4 Non Blondes

“Rock That Body” — Black Eyed Peas

“Iris” — Goo Goo Dolls

Best Vocal Performance

“Ordinary” — Alex Warren

“Golden” — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

“Abracadabra” — Lady Gaga

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” — RAYE

“Die on this Hill” — SIENNA SPIRO

Song of the Summer

“Fever Dream” — Alex Warren

“iloveitiloveitiloveit” — Bella Kay

“SWIM” — BTS

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“American Girls” — Harry Styles

“The Great Divide” — Noah Kahan

“Stateside” — PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson

“Homewrecker” — sombr

“Dracula” — Tame Impala and JENNIE

“Elizabeth Taylor” — Taylor Swift

Best Male Pop Artist

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist

Lady Gaga

Olivia Dean

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Breakthrough Pop Artist

KATSEYE

SIENNA SPIRO

Zara Larsson

Best Pop Song

“Ordinary” — Alex Warren

“Golden” — HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

“Man I Need” — Olivia Dean

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

“The Fate of Ophelia” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Album

Mayhem — Lady Gaga

The Art of Loving — Olivia Dean

Man’s Best Friend — Sabrina Carpenter

So Close To What — Tate McRae

The Life of a Showgirl — Taylor Swift

Best Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Shaboozey

Best Female Country Artist

Ella Langley

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo or Group

Brooks & Dunn

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Treaty Oak Revival

Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Country Artist

Sam Barber

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top

Best Country Song

“All The Way” — BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“Just In Case” — Morgan Wallen

“Happen To Me” — Russell Dickerson

“Good News” — Shaboozey

Best Country Album

I Hope You’re Happy — BigXthaPlug

Cloud 9 — Megan Moroney

I’m The Problem — Morgan Wallen

Restless Mind — Sam Barber

What Not To — Tucker Wetmore

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Don Toliver

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

GloRilla

Sexxy Red

YKNIECE

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

EsDeeKid

Monaleo

PLUTO

Best Hip-Hop Song

“ErrTime” — Cardi B

“NOKIA” — Drake

“wgft” — Gunna, Burna Boy

“Rather Lie” — Playboi Carti and The Weeknd

“Take Me Thru Dere” — YKNIECE, Quavo, Metro Boomin and Breskii

Best Hip-Hop Album

AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B

OCTANE — Don Toliver

The Last Wun — Gunna

MUSIC — Playboi Carti

MASA — YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Best R&B Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

PARTYNEXTDOOR

The Weeknd

Best Female R&B Artist

Kehlani

Summer Walker

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Tyla

Breakthrough R&B Artist

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Ravyn Lenae

Best R&B Song

“I Just Might” — Bruno Mars

“It Depends” — Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller

“Folded” — Kehlani

“MUTT” — Leon Thomas

“BURNING BLUE” — Mariah the Scientist

Best R&B Album

The Romantic — Bruno Mars

SWAG — Justin Bieber

MUTT — Leon Thomas

HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist

Finally Over It — Summer Walker

Best Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

Best Female Latin Artist

Gloria Estefan

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best Latin Duo or Group

Clave Especial

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Breakthrough Latin Artist

Beéle

Kapo

Netón Vega

Best Latin Song

“NUEVAYoL” — Bad Bunny

“Ojos Tristes” — benny blanco, Selena Gomez, The Marías

“Marlboro Rojo” — Fuerza Regida

“ME JALO” — Fuerza Regida

“LATINA FOREVA” — KAROL G

Best Latin Album

111xpantia — Fuerza Regida

Tropicoqueta — KAROL G

Mi Vida Mi Muerte — Netón Vega

DINASTÍA — Peso Pluma and Tito Double P

Lux — ROSALÍA

Best Rock/Alternative Artist

Deftones

Linkin Park

The Marías

Sleep Token

Twenty One Pilots

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist

Geese

Gigi Perez

sombr

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Song

“The Great Divide” — Noah Kahan

“Up From the Bottom” — Linkin Park

“back to friends” — sombr

“Ensenada” — Sublime

“Dracula” — Tame Impala

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Album

Even in Arcadia — Sleep Token

I Barely Know Her — sombr

Deadbeat — Tame Impala

Breach — Twenty One Pilots

With Heaven On Top — Zach Bryan

Best Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Fred again…

ILLENIUM

John Summit

Best Male K-Pop Artist

ATEEZ

BTS

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Female K-Pop Artist

aespa

BLACKPINK

ILLIT

LE SSERAFIM

TWICE

Best Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

MOLIY

Rema

Tyla

WizKid

Best Americana/Folk Artist