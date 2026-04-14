Conscious AI debate heats up as Google DeepMind hires philosopher

The rapid advancement of AI models is inextricably linked to questions regarding machine consciousness. Some even predict that AI models are secretly conscious.

The worst thing, according to experts, is that we don’t have a definitive method to know about and measure consciousness. Even Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is clueless about whether Claude is conscious or not.

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In the wake of increasing debate related to AI consciousness, Google DeepMind has just philosopher Henry Shevlin to help figure out some much-coveted and highly debatable questions like whether AI could ever be conscious or not.

The move marks a pivot toward integrating philosophical expertise directly within major AI labs, moving away from a traditional reliance on external consultants.

Taking to X, Henry Shevlin announced his new role, stating he will join the team to tackle fundamental questions regarding machine consciousness and the evolution of human-AI relationships.

“I have been recruited by Google DeepMind for a new Philosopher position (actual title), focusing on machine consciousness, human-AI relationships, and AGI readiness, starting in May,” he posted.

The strategic development also highlights the responsible nature of tech companies, recognizing the importance of ethical considerations in AI development.

By integrating philosophical insights into the research, Google DeepMind aims to tackle the tricky side of AI defined by threatening machine consciousness and potential implications for humans.

In simple terms, consciousness is often associated with being self-aware, ability to perceive, and experience various emotions like human beings.