Palace closely monitoring Prince Harry, Meghan Markle faux Royal Australian tour

Buckingham Palace is reportedly keeping a close watch on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple carries out their visit to Australia.

According to royal sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s non-royal tour is a “stress test” for the monarchy.

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The couple arrived in Australia on a commercial flight and began their itinerary with a hospital visit with a source claiming that the visit could serve as a blueprint for similar independent tours in the future.

The tour is being described as “a significant joint tour and could prove to be a blueprint for future tours together of this type.”

Speaking on it, royal expert Matt Wilkinson warned that success in Australia “will be a dummy run and testing ground for a potential joint tour of the UK.”

Adding to this, Royal commentator Daniela Elser commented that this tour could prove “as rousing a bobby dazzler as the duke and duchess’ 2018 outing was, you have to wonder if it might trigger anything so much like a twinge of Palace regret over their handling of Megxit.”

She said that this visit risks becoming “the strongest, most glaring reminder of how they managed to let the monarchy’s most photogenic trump cards slip through their pasty fingers way back when.”

A palace source also noted that they have “eyes peeled and closely watching the reaction that the couple receive in Australia.”