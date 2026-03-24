Rob Kardashian surprises fans with support for ex Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian is showing support for his ex, Blac Chyna's new venture.

'The Kardashian' star took to his Instagram account on Monday, March 23, to promote Chyna's haircare and cosmetics line.

It is pertinent to mention that Chyna launched her beauty brand in 2014 under the name of Lashed by Blac Chyna, which is now rebranded as Hearts Pure Cosmetics.

Rob, who shares a nine-year-old daughter with Chyna, reposted a video of her promoting her hair growth oil from the line.

It's important to note that Rob's account, which says it is managed by "Jenner Communications” in the bio. As there are very few posts on Rob's account, the promotions appeared to be special.

This came after Chyna gave a sweet shout-out to Rob, calling him the "best" father, earlier in March.

Chyna wrote, "Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial. You're the best dad to our baby girl and I appreciate you more than words can say."

She also posted a throwback snap, in which their daughter Dream can be seen as a baby while Rob is carrying him and also embracing Chyna, his then partner, in the picture.