Savannah Guthrie 'horrified' for major reason after mom Nancy's abduction

US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie has been left 'horrified' for a major reason as the search for her mother Nancy continues following her abduction last month.

Hollywood expert Rob Shuter has claimed that Savannah is ‘horrified’ that her mom’s home turns into influencer circus.

Nearly a month after Nancy went missing, what should be a quiet neighborhood tied to a desperate search has instead turned into a chaotic gathering spot for influencers, amateur detectives, and true-crime podcast sleuths chasing views, downloads, and viral moments, leaving Savannah terrified.

A family insider said, “Savannah is devastated. She’s praying for answers, and instead her mother’s home has become a circus.”

The close confidant further said, the situation has become so upsetting that there is even talk about whether Tucson home of her mother should eventually be demolished — a painful reminder of the place where Nancy was last seen.

The insider said, “Right now that house feels like the scene of a crime, not a family home.”

“The idea of tearing it down has come up simply because the memories there are becoming unbearable.”

Moreover, Savannah, sources told Rob, has been trying to focus on the search and supporting family members while ignoring the noise online.

The mole continued all Savannah wants is her mother found, adding “Every online headline, every camera pointed at that house just makes the nightmare feel bigger.”