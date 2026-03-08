International Women’s Day: Celebrating Portugal’s top female chefs redefining the culinary world

International Women’s Day is a time to remember the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women throughout history and across nations. The day is celebrated annually on March 8. Catering has always been considered a realm where the women are empowered to challenge the status quo. For years, the role of women has been crucial in managing domestic life and culinary traditions even while navigating the hurdles of patriarchal society.

Zelia Santos

Zelia Santos, the chef at Brisa do Mar, is the first woman to hold this position in the 130 years of the legendary Madiran hotel, Reid’s Palace. Becoming the first woman to lead a restaurant was undoubtedly a personal and professional achievement. Chef Santos believes that in today’s world, it is possible to access diverse ideas and find new ways to prove ourselves to the world.

Marlene Vieira

Chef Marlene Vieira is the only woman to join the group of chefs at Time Out Market in Lisbon. Her Michelin Star, awarded in 2025 underlines the importance of the journeys taken by women who step forward to overcome obstacles. She notes that while it is still more common to find men in executive chef positions, the number of women is steadily growing. The conditions are different; they’re still not ideal, but they’re better than they used to be. Since the age 18, she has worked in hotels like Portugal and abroad, including a notable stint at a Portuguese restaurant in Alfama district.

Eva Monteiro

The pastry chef at Florbela Patisserie and Blind, located in the Torel Palace Porto, notes that more women are succeeding in the industry today, whereas catering was previously dominated by male chefs. She is deeply dedicated to this field and known for her incredible skills. After working in various hotels and traditional pastry shops, she joined the team at Torel Palace Porto in 2019.

Carla Sousa

The daughter of Cape Verdean parents, Carla Sousa took over the helm of the kitchen at Xtian’s kitchen at the end of 2025. She grew up in a rural environment surrounded by vegetable gardens, and the cultivation of fresh produce. She admits that even today, some customers are surprised when she visits their tables to introduce herself as the chef.

In honor of International Women’s day, it is crucial to recognise the efforts of women worldwide who are working efficiently across various fields.