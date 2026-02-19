AI to overtake human brainpower ‘in small number of years for most things,’ says Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has made a major claim about the evolving capabilities of artificial intelligence in surpassing human intelligence.

While addressing delegates at India’s AI Impact Summit on Thursday, Amodei talked about an imminent inflection point in the development of AI, a defining moment when AI systems will surpass most humans in cognitive abilities and tasks.

"There are only a small number of years for AI models to surpass the cognitive capabilities of most humans for most things. We're increasingly close to what I've called a country of geniuses in a data centre, a set of AI agents that are more capable than most humans at most things and can coordinate at superhuman speed," he said.

Amodei also explained that AI is getting smarter at a massive, lightning-fast rate. He compared this exponential growth curve to “Moore’s Law for intelligence,” a popular rule in tech where computing power doubles every couple of years.

Not only AI to overtake humans, but it will also create novel opportunities to eradicate disease and tackle poverty.

Amodei highlighted the potential positive role of AI in curing intractable diseases and revolutionizing the healthcare sector.

"We have the potential to cure diseases that have been incurable for thousands of years to radically improve human health and to lift billions out of poverty, including the global South, and create a better world for everyone," Amodei said.

Unfortunately, such unprecedented evolution in AI capabilities are not without potential misuse risks and ethical concerns.

Earlier this week, Anthropic announced plans to open an office in Bengaluru and appointed Irena Ghose as managing director for Anthropic India.