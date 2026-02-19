Sam Altman says AI will replace jobs but humans will find better work

The rapid development of enterprise AI systems has created an urgent need to examine their effects on employment and workforce changes. During an AI Summit, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that artificial intelligence is advancing rapidly and will significantly impact the job market, replacing several roles.

Altman acknowledged concerns about automation, but he emphasised that people develop new work methods, which they demonstrate throughout history. The increasing use of AI technology by various industries creates new discussions about both employment opportunities and automated work processes.

Altman confirmed that AI technology will impact all professional domains, from office workers to factory employees, because it will automate their repetitive tasks. However, he said technological shifts have always led to new opportunities. “It will definitely impact the job market, but we always find new things to do,” he said, expressing confidence in long-term human adaptability.

The sudden rise of AI applications in coding, content creation, finance, and manufacturing has raised concerns about the potential loss of jobs on a massive scale. Employees are concerned that automation might replace jobs that were considered secure.

Earlier, Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman had made similar statements in which he said that artificial intelligence would be able to replace a number of white-collar jobs in the next 12 to 18 months. Suleyman stated that AI would soon be able to perform routine tasks that are currently done by lawyers, accountants, marketers, and project managers.

Suleyman also stated that the process of developing AI models would soon be as easy as creating a podcast or writing a blog.