Inside Les Wexner’s testimony: ‘I was naive’ about Jeffrey Epstein

The US billionaire Les Wexner has testified before a House Oversight Committee deposition in Ohio to address his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

Previously, Wexner was accused of providing financial backing to a notorious financier, helping him to build a luxurious lifestyle and continue his trafficking operations.

While testifying, the former CEO of the Victoria's Secret lingerie brand denied any wrongdoing, claiming he was also a victim of a “conman.”

Wexner also denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes in his opening statement.

The billionaire said, "I was naïve, foolish and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein. He was a conman. And while I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide."

The 88-year-old also accused Jeffrey Epstein of stealing a “vast sum” of money from the Wexner family while working as his financial adviser.

A spokesperson for the tycoon told the BBC, “Mr Wexner honestly answered every question put to him today by the Committee. Mr Wexner reiterated that he has no knowledge of, and did not participate in, Epstein's illegal conduct. He stands by that fervently.”

Wexner also admitted to visiting Epstein's private island for "a few hours" with his family.

According to Wexner’s lawyers, the US Attorney’s office viewed him as a source of information rather than a target of the investigation.

In 2019, an FBI document labelled Wexner as a “potential co-conspirator” of Epstein. In spite of his multiple appearances in Epstein-related files, no charges were ever filed against Wexner.

Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship with Les Wexner dates back to the 1980s. According to Wexner, as soon as Epstein was accused of sexually abusing children in Florida, he severed ties with the sex offender.