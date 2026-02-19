Rapper Lil Poppa dies at 25 days after releasing new music

Jacksonville rapper Lil Poppa has died at the age of 25, with officials confirming he was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office in Georgia confirmed the time of death as 11:23 a.m. ET. The official cause has not yet been revealed. Representatives for the artist had not issued a public statement at the time of reporting.

Born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, Lil Poppa had recently released a new single, Out Of Town Bae, along with a music video shared on social media just days before his death.

The rapper was signed to Collective Music Group, founded by Yo Gotti. Over the course of his career, he released more than ten albums and projects. His latest project, Almost Normal Again, was released in August 2025.

Following the news, fans flooded social media with tributes, many describing him as an underrated voice who created music that helped them through difficult times.

In past interviews, Lil Poppa spoke about the responsibility he felt toward listeners, saying he was moved when fans told him his music helped them navigate personal struggles.

The hip-hop musician was also scheduled to perform in New Orleans in March.