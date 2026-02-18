Pastor, wife accused of making children eat garbage, sleep in trash cans

A pastor in South Carolina and his wife are facing a string of disturbing abuse charges after their adopted children accused them of decades of cruelty.

Myron Chorbajian, 73, a pastor at a church in Greenville, and his wife Kathleen, 71, were arrested in May 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, while attending an event.

The couple were later extradited to South Carolina following a months-long process, according to police, reports Fox Carolina.

Police say the couple’s adopted children first approached authorities in April 2025, alleging the abuse began in the 1980s.

According to court filings, Myron Chorbajian of multiple counts of assault and battery, including eight counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Investigators allege he struck a naked child with a paddle 50 times and beat another child with a belt until the victim lost consciousness.

He is also accused of forcing the children to search dumpsters for food and eat rotten scraps, and of making them sleep inside trash cans at night.

One of the allegations in court filings claim the pastor shot the family dog dead in the kitchen of their home and then ordered one of the children to bury the animal in a shallow grave moments later.

Kathleen Chorbajian faces 10 related charges for allegedly failing to intervene or stop the abuse over the years.

Authorities say Myron Chorbajian is being held without bond, while his wife has been granted bail set at $12,000.

The case remains under investigation.